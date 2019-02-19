NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global anti-depressant drugs, devices and therapies market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.81% CAGR during the year 2019-2027. The revenue generated by the market is expected to increase from $15,569 million in 2018 and reach $18,183 million by 2027. The antidepressant drugs, devices, and therapies market is primarily driven because of factors such as a shift in the geriatric population size, growing awareness about depression as a medical disorder and the surge in sales of antidepressants in the past few years.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The market is segmented into types of antidepressants drugs, types of devices and the types of therapies for further simplification and a thorough study of the services and trends followed by the market players.The high cost for depression therapies, patent expiration faced by the companies for several drugs, coupled with the delay in product launches are majorly restraining the progression and expansion of the market.



However, with the rising awareness about depression being a medical condition, the market is expected to show a huge promise during the forecasted years. Moreover, the rapid ongoing research and development activities for the drug discovery in the global depressant market are expected to find new, cost-effective and impactful antidepressant drug.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global anti-depressant drugs, devices, and therapies market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the remaining countries constituting the Rest of World segment.

The North American market is expected to hold the biggest share by 2027 on account of its developed healthcare system and increased expenditure on mental health treatment.However, this market is facing a possibility of dilution on account of the patent expiry of most of the prescribed drugs.



On the contrary, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the anti-depressant drugs, devices, and therapies market. The level of awareness regarding depression is steadily increasing in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, as deducted from the significant market share determined by our study, which determines this region as a prospective market in the upcoming years.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Branded drug manufacturing companies generally invest in R&D and produce drugs in-house.Some of the major blockbuster drugs produced by branded drug companies are H.



Lundbeck AS, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Allergan PLC, Mayo Clinic, Brainsway, Pfizer, Neuronetics, Abbot Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly, and Company and GlaxoSmithKline. They have reaped billions of dollars by having market exclusivity and patents.



