The Global Anti-Drone Market is expected to grow by $ 1.77 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Anti-drone Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the anti-drone market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.77 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period. Our reports on anti-drone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777278/?utm_source=PRN







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in security breaches by unidentified drones, high demand for anti-drone systems for defense applications, and increasing contracts for anti-drone systems. In addition, increase in security breaches by unidentified drones is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The anti-drone market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The anti-drone market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Military

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-drone market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in R&D and growing use of UAVs in commercial and hobbyist activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our anti-drone market covers the following areas:

• Anti-drone market sizing

• Anti-drone market forecast

• Anti-drone market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777278/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

