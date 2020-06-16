The Global Anti-plagiarism Software Market is expected to grow by $ 798.28 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Anti-plagiarism Software Market For Education Sector Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market and it is poised to grow by $ 798.28 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the number of online assignment and project submission platforms, rising standards for doctoral programs, and supportive government initiatives. In addition, increase in the number of online assignment and project submission platforms is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes

The anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Research institutions

Academic institutions

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the rising demand for legal and authentic data as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market growth during the next few years. Also, open access to data allows copying of text and data and increasing demand for cloud-based solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market covers the following areas:

Anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market sizing

Anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market forecast

Anti-plagiarism software market for education sector market industry analysis

