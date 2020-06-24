The Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 2.31 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Market 2020-2024

Jun 24, 2020, 04:15 ET

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the anti-reflective coatings market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.31 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on anti-reflective coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for anti-reflective coatings in solar industry and rise in demand from consumer electronics industry. In addition, growing demand for anti-reflective coatings in solar industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The anti-reflective coatings market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes

The anti-reflective coatings market is segmented as below:

By Application
• Eyewear
• Electronics
• Solar
• Automobile
• Others

By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
Europe
North America
• MEA
South America

This study identifies the emerging demand from APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-reflective coatings market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our anti-reflective coatings market covers the following areas:
• Anti-reflective coatings market sizing
• Anti-reflective coatings market forecast
• Anti-reflective coatings market industry analysis

