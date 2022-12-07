The Global Anti-Snoring Devices Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of 7.22% During the Forecast Period (2022-2027), Assesses DelveInsight

The anti-snoring devices market is expanding due to a variety of factors such as rising obesity rates and an increase in the elderly population. Furthermore, rising smoking and alcohol consumption, rising prevalence of sleep apnea, technological advancements in the market pertaining to anti-snoring devices, product launches and approvals, and others are providing significant opportunities for anti-snoring devices market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Anti-Snoring Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies' market shares, challenges, anti-snoring devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key anti-snoring devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Anti-Snoring Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global anti-snoring devices market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global anti-snoring devices market during the forecast period. Key anti-snoring devices companies such as Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed., Tomed GmbH., Apnea Sciences, Rotech Healthcare Inc., Meditas, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., SomnoMed, The Pure Sleep Company, GSK plc., Airway Management., HIVOX BIOTEK INC., Ripsnore, Oniris, ZYPPAH, MPowrx™ Health and Wellness Products, Contour Products, Inc., Sleeping Well LLC, Inovatives Health Technologies Inc. , and several others are currently dominating the anti-snoring devices market.

, and several others are currently dominating the anti-snoring devices market. In November 2022 , ProSomnus , a pioneer in precision medical devices for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today that the ProSomnus EVO [PH] Sleep and Snore Device received 510(k) clearance from the FDA.

, a pioneer in precision medical devices for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today that the ProSomnus EVO [PH] Sleep and Snore Device received 510(k) clearance from the FDA. In October 2022 , Acurable raised €11 million to expand its at-home sleep apnea testing device globally.

raised €11 million to expand its at-home sleep apnea testing device globally. In May 2022 , Illusion Aligners launched a new innovative anti-snoring device. This Illusion Aligner oral anti-snoring device is simple to use, effective, and comfortable. It enables the user to sleep soundly and peacefully every night.

Anti-Snoring Devices Overview

The term "anti-snoring treatment devices" refers to the type of equipment used to prevent snoring. Snoring is defined as a respiratory tract vibration caused by an airway flow obstruction. Snoring is caused by various factors, including airway obstruction, sleep apnea, sleep deprivation, obesity, and mouth breathing. It is medically treated with surgery or continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), which involves wearing a mask over the nose or mouth and connecting it to a machine that delivers a constant flow of air into the nostrils. It can also be treated with lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy weight, relieving the nasal obstruction, switching sleep positions, and avoiding alcohol and sedative medications. As there is no cure for snoring, consumers have turned to various anti-snoring devices to reduce or prevent snoring.

Anti-Snoring Devices Market Insights

As per the assessment done by DelveInsigth, North America dominated the global anti-snoring devices market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period (2022–2027). Factors such as rising obesity and an aging population will drive demand for anti-soring devices in the region. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness of the importance of snoring management devices, the presence of key players, and other factors are expected to drive the anti-snoring devices market in the North American region in the coming years.

Moreover, the increasing R&D activities by the regional players and technological advancements are also boosting the North American anti-snoring devices market growth. For instance, in May 2022, Illusion Aligners launched a new innovative anti-snoring device. This Illusion Aligner oral anti-snoring device is simple to use, effective, and comfortable. It enables the user to sleep soundly and peacefully every night. Signifier Medical Technologies, LLC has received marketing approval from the FDA for its eXcite OSA devices.

Anti-Snoring Devices Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of obesity and overweight among people worldwide is one of the primary drivers of the anti-snoring device market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population around the world will help propel the anti-snoring devices market. Moreover, technological advancements in the anti-snoring devices market and product launches and approvals, among other factors, are providing significant opportunities for anti-snoring devices market growth.

However, high custom-made oral device costs, poor efficacy, and a lack of scientific validation of anti-snoring devices among people and physicians, among other factors, can stymie global anti-snoring device market growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has moderately impacted the anti-snoring device market, as sales of anti-snoring devices have decreased. The decrease in sales can be attributed to a decrease in the number of elective surgeries performed. Furthermore, due to the supply chain disruptions and shortages of raw materials and other resources caused by the lockdowns and restrictions, the manufacturing of the devices was halted. Because of the lockdown imposed by the pandemic, patients visited the hospital less frequently. All of this had a mildly negative effect on the anti-snoring devices market.

However, with the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, an increase in resources and supply chain, the administration of vaccines to the general public, an increase in hospitalization for surgical methods, and an increase in demand for devices via e-commerce platforms, the anti-snoring devices market has regained momentum and is expected to do so in the coming years.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 7.22 % Projected Anti-Snoring Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 2.13 Billion Key Anti-Snoring Devices Companies Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed., Tomed GmbH., Apnea Sciences, Rotech Healthcare Inc., Meditas, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., SomnoMed, The Pure Sleep Company, GSK plc., Airway Management., HIVOX BIOTEK INC., Ripsnore, Oniris, ZYPPAH, MPowrx™ Health and Wellness Products, Contour Products, Inc., Sleeping Well LLC, Inovatives Health Technologies Inc., among others

Anti-Snoring Devices Market Assessment

Anti-Snoring Devices Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Device Type: Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD), Tongue Stabilizing Devices (TSD), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices, and Others

Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD), Tongue Stabilizing Devices (TSD), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices, and Others

Market Segmentation By Surgical Procedures: Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP), Somnoplasty, Pillar Procedure, Tonsillectomy, Radiofrequency Palatoplasty, and Others

Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP), Somnoplasty, Pillar Procedure, Tonsillectomy, Radiofrequency Palatoplasty, and Others

Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Sleep Therapy Clinics, Homecare, and Others

Hospitals, Sleep Therapy Clinics, Homecare, and Others

Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

