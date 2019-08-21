NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global antithrombotic drugs market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.79% over the forecast period of 2019-2027. As per Inkwood Research, the market is expected to generate a revenue of $47953 million by the end of 2027. The global market growth is elevating owing to a surge in the knee and hip replacement surgeries and rising adoption rate of NOACs accompanied by other factors.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The antithrombotic drug market is segmented on the basis of antithrombotic drug types, which is sub-classified into anticoagulants, antiplatelet, and thrombin inhibitors.Over the coming years, factors like rising prevalence of coagulation disorders and increasing healthcare industries are anticipated to provide tremendous scope for the antithrombotic drugs market to expand.

However, issues like patent expiration and lack of NOACS antidotes in the market are posing as challenges for the market.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global antithrombotic drugs market is divided into regions, namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the world segment that encompasses remaining countries. By the end of the forecast period, North America is anticipated to dominate this market because of flourishing growth antithrombotic agents and rising introduction of NOACs in the region.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The prominent players dealing in antithrombotic drugs market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Abbot Laboratories, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Sanofi SA, Baxter International Inc., Espero BioPharma, CSL Behring, Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Companies mentioned

1. ABBOT LABORATORIES2. ESPERO BIOPHARMA3. BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC.4. BAYER AG5. BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH6. BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.7. CSL BEHRING8. DAIICHI SANKYO CO. LTD.9. ELI LILLY AND COMPANY10. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.11. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC12. JOHNSON & JOHNSON13. MERCK & CO., INC.14. NOVARTIS AG15. PFIZER INC.16. SANOFI SA

