NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global App Analytics Market size is expected to reach $3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 19.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The app analytics technology helps to monitor the performance levels of mobile, desktop, and other device applications. Companies are adopting the app analytics software at a rapid scale to initiate better-informed and extensively data-driven decisions. The advent of new insights enables companies to enhance their product, marketing, and overall profitability. With the help of app analytics, organizations can unlock immense growth opportunities, however, without these; a company usually operates at great risks.

The growth of the app analytics market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for mobile and web apps, the increased application of advertising through smartphones, as well as the increasing implementation of digital transformation strategies. Moreover, the growing investments in analytics technology are one of the main factors expected to increase market growth.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Web App Analytics and Mobile App Analytics. Based on Application, the market is segmented into App Performance Analytics & Operations, User Analytics, Ad Monitoring & Marketing Analytics, and Revenue Analytics. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. The software segment is expected to represent a higher market share among the components. Software for app analytics plays a crucial role in helping companies improve the revenue for their apps. It enables companies to track user and app performance information and also to track the number of mobile app downloads, track user locations and calculate the amount of time users spend on apps. This information is collected in different ways, such as real time use, time trends, geographical segmentation, device or operating system attributes.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Gaming & Social Media, BFSI, Logistics, Travel & Hospitality, Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Telecom & IT, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Adobe Systems Inc., Mixpanel, Localytics, App Annie Inc., AppDynamics (Cisco Systems), Appsflyer Ltd., Appsee, Clevertap, IBM Corporation, and Countly.



