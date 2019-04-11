NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The Global Application virtualization Market size is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 14.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The wide application of new technologies has enhanced demand for cloud-based services as a major platform, including platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service and infrastructure as a service (IaaS). The application and adoption of changing technology has increased. In addition, Cloud-based Services will now be equipped with a common CIFS that provides access to printers, files, serial ports and others and acts as a communication channel between network nodes. Today, technological transport is the main driving force of the virtualization application market. The lack of awareness of applications in emerging markets and security in developing countries, however, constitutes major challenges in the application virtualization market.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution segment is further bifurcated into Agent Based Solution and Agent Less Solution. Application virtualization is majorly used with the purpose of accessing the same version of an application at the similar time over multiple machines. Application virtualization has various other advantages, such as easy migrations of operating systems, security enhancement, and reduced administration costs. Application virtualization has proven to an efficient solution for gaining administrative control over machines for installing, patch, and upgrade operations from a single location moreover flexibility, reduction in the risks associated with compatibility issues. Application virtualization can be implemented without having to combine it with desktop virtualization on laptop or computers. Enterprises use application virtualization to improve implementation, speed, efficiency and operational processes. Since application virtualization doesn't need to be installed, it leaves no residual on the removal of application, no registry issues also delivered dynamically so applications can be accessed offline, online, or anywhere.



On the basis of component type, the services segment is expected to record a large contribution in the growth of the application virtualization market over the forecast period. The variety of applications adopted across industries are surging every day, owing to this, the implementation of services like product upgradation, training, maintenance, and consulting, have also risen within the market. The services within the application virtualization market are bifurcated into 2 categories: support and maintenance, and training and consulting. The segment of support and maintenance services consists of infrastructure security and service life cycle management whereas, the professional services segment includes development outsourcing service and Information Technology (IT) consulting. Mostly, the providers of application virtualization have designated a dedicated support team who serve customers across the globe.



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Construction, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Education, Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Sangfor Technology Inc., Ncomputing Inc., Nextaxiom Technology Inc., Parallels International, Red Hat Inc., Citrix Systems, VMware Inc., Google Inc., and Oracle Corporation.



