The Global Aquaponics Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.13% during the period 2019-2023

Aquaponics is a system that combines both aquaculture and hydroponics. It enables the growth of both fish and plants in a symbiotic environment.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Aquaponics Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.13% during the period 2019-2023.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the aquaponics market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from aquaponics systems across the globe.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, aquaponics market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



Key vendors

• AquaCal

• Backyard Aquaponics

• ECF Farmsystems

• Nelson and Pade

• Pentair



Market driver

• Increase in number of aquaponic farms

Market challenge

• High set-up cost and maintenance cost of aquaponics

Market trend

• Growing inclination toward CSA practices

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



