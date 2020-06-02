NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global AR in healthcare market is projected to record growth at a CAGR of 15.64% during the forecast period of 2019-2028. Advancement of technology in healthcare, growth in startups providing AR technology and services, improvement expenditure on healthcare, increasing AR application in the healthcare industry, and growing aging population are some of the crucial factors boosting the global market growth.







MARKET INSIGHTS

Healthcare is emerging as one of the significant sectors integrating the use of AR in its existing system.This is changing and enhancing the overall experience of both, healthcare professionals and patients.



Ongoing innovation and upgradation of existing technology with the help of startups has led to the development of new products that can enhance the healthcare industry in terms of quality and efficiency.The scarcity of trained professionals who can perform AR procedures is restraining market growth.



Health professionals living in remote areas are not trained and lack the infrastructure to use AR technology.

The hospitals & clinics are the largest and fastest-growing end-user of AR in the healthcare market.The head-mounted technology segment is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Low product differentiation and minor trading off costs result in the moderate bargaining power of the buyers.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global AR in healthcare market growth is analyzed across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As of 2019, the region of North America contributed the largest revenue share, owing to a surge in government and private expenditure towards the development of AR technologies for the healthcare sector, and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry among manufacturers is high in the market due to low product differentiation and nominal exit costs. Some of the leading players in the market are Koninklijke Philips NV, Auriga SPA, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens, Sony Corporation, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. AURIGA SPA

2. ALPHABET INC (GOOGLE)

3. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

4. SONY CORPORATION

5. SIEMENS

6. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

7. ACCUVEIN INC

8. ECHOPIXEL

9. DAQRI

10. ORCA HEALTH



