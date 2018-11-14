NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramid Fiber Market Size Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Para-aramid, Meta-aramid), By Application (Security & Protection, Frictional Materials, Optical Fibers), And Segment Forecasts 2018 - 2025



The global aramid fiber market size is expected to reach USD 5.90 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Growing demand for protective clothing in various end-use industries such as construction, manufacturing, and oil and gas, as well as law enforcement, military, and firefighting is expected to drive the overall market over the forecast period.



Aramid fibers are synthetic high-performance fibers with molecules that are described by rigid polymer chains.These molecules are connected by hydrogen bonds, which transfer mechanical stress easily and efficiently.



Aramid fibers are distinguished from other synthetic fibers by various characteristics such as low flammability, good resistance to organic solvents, high strength, good resistance to abrasion, non-conductivity, no melting point, and good fabric integrity at elevated temperatures.



Aramid fibers find wide-scale application in security and protection, frictional materials, rubber reinforcement, and optical fibers. Over 30% of aramid fiber produced is used for security and protection applications in various industries such as law enforcement and military, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, building and construction, and firefighting.



Para-aramid fiber is projected to play a key role in market growth over the forecast period owing to its advantageous properties such as high strength and rigid molecular structure, which drive its utilization in security and protection application. Rising demand for protective headgear, safety goggles, protective footwear, earplugs, gloves, safety harnesses, and others is anticipated to propel product demand over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the repot suggest:

• Para-aramid was the largest product segment in the global aramid fiber market in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate the market through the forecast period

• Security and protection accounted for the largest share by application in 2017 on account of increasing applicability of personal protective equipment in various end-use markets

• Europe dominated the overall aramid fiber market and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. Increasing demand from various end-use markets in Asia Pacific, particularly in China and India, is likely to drive this market

• Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period owing to increasing demand in emerging countries such as China and India.



