The Global Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market is expected to grow by $ 16.53 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market and it is poised to grow by $ 16.53 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. Our reports on artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by regulatory compliance and a rapid increase in the use of mobile and other connected devices. In addition, increasing demand for cloud-based applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Government

• ICT

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geography landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased application of artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning (DL), and machine learning (ML) technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market growth during the next few years. Also, heavy investments in cybersecurity and the rising adoption of chatbots to combat cyberattacks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market sizing

• Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market forecast

• Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market industry analysis



