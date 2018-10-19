LONDON, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

According to market expectations, the global atopic dermatitis drugs market should grow with a CAGR of 4.77% over the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019-2027.



The global atopic dermatitis drugs market is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of food allergies causing atopic dermatitis, the rising focus on systematic therapies and the ever increasing use of pharmacological products in developing countries



MARKET INSIGHTS

The important driver increasing growth in the global atopic dermatitis drugs market is the high prevalence of food allergies exacerbating atopic dermatitis.It is estimated that food allergy and severe atopic dermatitis coexist in about one-third of all children with atopic dermatitis.



The atopic dermatitis drugs market is broadly classified into two segments on the basis of drug classes and the route of administration.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

This report broadly segregates the atopic dermatitis drug market into four geographies namely-Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and Rest of the World.The atopic dermatitis drugs market in North America is expected to hold the largest share by 2027.



This sudden yet steady growth in the North American regional market is attributed to the high prevalence of allergic conditions in the existing population. The United States holds the largest revenue share in global atopic dermatitis drugs market country-wise.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Leading players in the global atopic dermatitis drug market are Allergan Plc, Aqua Pharmaceuticals (An Almirall Company), Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer Ag, Biofrontera Ag,Bristol-Myers Squibb,Stiefel Laboratories Inc, Encore Dermatology, Galderma Sa, Leo Pharma, Meda Pharmaceuticals (Mylan N.V.),Novartis Ag, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi Sa, Valent Pharmaceutical Inc. and several others.



