The Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market is forecasted to grow to a market size of USD 3.8 billion during the period 2018-2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Autism Spectrum Disorder



Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder that affects communication and behavior. ASD is associated with a wide range of symptoms such as core and associated. Core symptoms include impairment of social interaction and communication while associated spectrums include sleep deficits, language disability, mood swings, and self-injury.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market to grow to a market size of USD 3.8 billion during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the application of autism spectrum disorder therapeutics across the globe.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Allergan

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Janssen Pharmaceuticals

• Pfizer

• UCB



Market driver

• Increasing prevalence of autism spectrum disorders

Market challenge

• Strenuous diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder

Market trend

• Rising number of fast track designations

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



