NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market size is projected to register a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market size is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2025 from USD 4.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9%. Growth in this industry is driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the increasing demand for autoimmune disease diagnosis due to their cost-effectiveness. On the other hand, complexities in manufacturing restraining the market.



The consumables &assay kits segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The autoimmune disease diagnosis market by product is categorized into consumables & assay kits and instruments.The consumables & assay kits segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of this segment is driven mainly by the increasing number of product launches/approvals, rising incidences of autoimmune diseases.



The routine laboratory tests segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the analysis period.



Based on the test type, the autoimmune disease diagnosis market is segmented into routine laboratory tests, inflammatory markers, autoantibodies & immunologic tests, and other tests.The routine laboratory tests segment is expected to remain the fastest-growing segment of the global market during the autoimmune disease diagnosis period.



The increasing number of regular health checkups, growing government initiatives to promote the importance of early disease diagnosis, are driving growth.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period.



Geographically, the autoimmune disease diagnosis market is dominated by Europe and followed by North America in 2019.However, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during forecast to period.



The rising aging population, coupled with the massive demand for effective diagnosis of autoimmune diseases, will drive the market in the region over the forecast period.



Breakdown of Profiles of Primary Participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 32%, Tier 2: 44%, and Tier 3: 24%

• By Designation: C-level: 30%, Director-level: 34%, and Others: 36%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 20%, and the Rest of the World: 12%



The key players in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Siemens (Germany), Abbott (US), Danaher (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Grifols (Spain), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Werfen (Spain), HYCOR Biomedical (US), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Oncimmune (UK), HTG Molecular Diagnostics (US), Seramun Diagnostica GmbH (Germany), Exagen Inc. (US), Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (UK), A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l (Italy), ORGENTEC Diagnostika (Germany), KRONUS (US), and AESKU GROUP GMBH & CO. KG (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the autoimmune disease diagnosis market by product, test type, disease, end user, and region.Apart from comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by market players over the last three years.



In addition, the company profiles include the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. Market research data, current market size, and forecast of future trends will help key market players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful in the market.



