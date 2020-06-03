The Global Automated Container Terminal Market is expected to grow by $1.04 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automated Container Terminal Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the automated container terminal market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.04 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on automated container terminal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in automated container terminals in emerging markets, changing requirements in container terminal operations and green initiatives to promote automated container terminals. In addition, growth in automated container terminals in emerging markets is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. The automated container terminal market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes

The automated container terminal market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Equipment

• Software

By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA

This study identifies the robotization of container terminals in the US as one of the prime reasons driving the automated container terminal market growth during the next few years. Also, privatization of ports and new alliances in the shipping industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automated container terminal market covers the following areas:

• Automated container terminal market sizing

• Automated container terminal market forecast

• Automated container terminal market industry analysis"

