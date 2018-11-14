NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Liquid Handling (ALH) Technologies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Workstations, Reagents & Consumables), By Application, By End User, and Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global automated liquid handling technology market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., experiencing a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Automated liquid handling technology has transformed wet lab research processing by enabling significant restructuring of R & D facilities of pharma & biotech companies. Rapid adoption of liquid handling robots to replace traditionally reserved 'wet lab' bench work areas is estimated to foster market growth.



Efficient & accurate handling of liquid samples help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in maintaining overall productivity.This makes these companies & research laboratories rely greatly on automated platforms.



Usage of customizable and preprogrammed procedures reduces need for supervision as it enables researchers to invest more time on data analysis.



Buyers have an option to select from different liquid handling technologies such as air displacement dispensing, positive displacement, piezoelectric, and acoustic.This choice to pick from a range of automated liquid handlers influences buyer power.



Key market players are involved in developing low volume liquid handling systems as a consequence of rising adoption of microfluidics and microplates in lab processing.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Multipurpose workstations are projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to their rapid adoption by pharma & biopharma CROs. These workstations enable microplate washing, multichannel pipetting, and bulk reagent dispensing within a single unit

• Cancer & genomic research is poised to witness the fastest growth owing to the ability of automated liquid handling systems to handle multiple samples of microliter to picoliter volume

• Workflow complexity and need for faster target screening are resulting in increase in installation of automated workstation by the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

• North America dominated the market in 2017 owing to presence of several key players

• Asia Pacific is expected to post the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to conducive growth factors for pharma and biopharmaceutical companies in the region. Increasing investments in life science, medicine, and pharmaceutical sectors are also contributing to the growth of the regional market

• Key players operating in the industry include Agilent Technologies; Labcyte Inc.; Beckman Coulter, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc.; Eppendorf AG; Hamilton Company; Gilson, Inc., Analytik Jena AG; Tecan Trading AG; and BioTek Instruments, Inc.

• Major players are involved in development of novel platform based on non-contact liquid handling technologies such as ultrasonic droplet generation, glass capillary dispensers, inkjet technologies, and valve dispensing technologies to support changing needs of end users.



