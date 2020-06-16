The Global Automated Security E-gate Market is expected to grow by $ 1.63 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period
Global Automated Security E-gate Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the automated security e-gate market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.63 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. Our reports on automated security e-gate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emphasis on automation of security systems and greater focus on curbing illegal immigration. In addition, developments in biometrics technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The automated security e-gate market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The automated security e-gate market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Critical infrastructure protection
• Border control
By Geographic Landscapes
• Europe
• North America
• APAC
• MEA
• South America
This study identifies the facial recognition border control gates as one of the prime reasons driving the automated security e-gate market growth during the next few years. Also, boarding gates with explosive detection systems and integrated approach to airport security will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automated security e-gate market covers the following areas:
• Automated security e-gate market sizing
• Automated security e-gate market forecast
• Automated security e-gate market industry analysis
