The Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 2.32 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the automated storage and retrieval systems market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.32 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on automated storage and retrieval systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from automotive industry, increasing demand for processed food and beverage, and expanding warehouse space in Europe. In addition, increasing demand from automotive industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automated storage and retrieval systems market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The automated storage and retrieval systems market is segmented as below:



By End-user

• E-commerce and 3PL

• Automotive

• Food and beverages

• Retail

• Other end-users



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing adoption of industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the automated storage and retrieval systems market growth during the next few years. Also, rising warehouse automation, and increasing warehouse rental will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automated storage and retrieval systems market covers the following areas:

• Automated storage and retrieval systems market sizing

• Automated storage and retrieval systems market forecast

• Automated storage and retrieval systems market industry analysis



