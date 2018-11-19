LONDON, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market size is expected to reach $76.9billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.







The rapidly growing e-commerce industry, growing adoption of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition, and increasing adoption of automatic identification and data capture solutions in financial institutions have contributed to the growth of the Automatic Identification & Data Capture systems market. Growing opportunities from supply chain management and healthcare sectors would further drive the adoption of the technology.



Based on the product type, the Automatic Identification & Data Capture market is segmented into Smart Cards, Barcodes & Magnetic Stripe Cards, RFID Products, Biometric Systems and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems. Based on the offering, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. The verticals covered under the report include Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Others. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Global Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market. Key companies profiled in the report include Datalogic S.P.A., Honeywell International, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Sick AG, Cognex Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, NEC Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Synaptics Incorporated, and Sato Holdings.



