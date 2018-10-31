The Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.22% during the period 2018-2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry



Automation solutions in the mining industry refer to the machine control requirements of the overall mining and production process. Automations solutions enhance the productivity and efficiency of mining operations and ensure equipment and manpower safety.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry to grow at a CAGR of 3.22% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of various automation solutions in the mining industry.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• ABB

• ANDRITZ

• Emerson Electric

• Honeywell

• Rockwell Automation

• Siemens

• Schneider Electric



Market driver

• Rise in need for machine and process productivity

Market challenge

• Unreliable connectivity between master system and on-site operations

Market trend

• Emergence of intelligence solutions for labor safety measures

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



