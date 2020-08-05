The Global Automotive Active Engine Mount Market is expected to grow by $ 440.13 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Automotive Active Engine Mount Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the automotive active engine mount market and it is poised to grow by $ 440.13 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive active engine mount market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the active engine mounts ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for passengers and drivers and the development of new engine technologies, such as VDEs and hybrids. In addition, increasing electrification in vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive active engine mount market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive active engine mount market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Sedans

• SUVs



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the use of magnetorheological elastomers in engine mounts as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive active engine mount market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of air pockets instead of fluids in engine mounts and plastic engine mounts for light-weighting of automobiles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive active engine mount market covers the following areas:

• Automotive active engine mount market sizing

• Automotive active engine mount market forecast

• Automotive active engine mount market industry analysis



