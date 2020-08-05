The Global Automotive Active Engine Mount Market is expected to grow by $ 440.13 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period
Aug 05, 2020, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Automotive Active Engine Mount Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the automotive active engine mount market and it is poised to grow by $ 440.13 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive active engine mount market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256447/?utm_source=PRN
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the active engine mounts ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for passengers and drivers and the development of new engine technologies, such as VDEs and hybrids. In addition, increasing electrification in vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The automotive active engine mount market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The automotive active engine mount market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Sedans
• SUVs
By Geographic Landscapes
• Europe
• APAC
• North America
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the use of magnetorheological elastomers in engine mounts as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive active engine mount market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of air pockets instead of fluids in engine mounts and plastic engine mounts for light-weighting of automobiles will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive active engine mount market covers the following areas:
• Automotive active engine mount market sizing
• Automotive active engine mount market forecast
• Automotive active engine mount market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256447/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1-339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker