The global automotive armrest market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

Global Automotive Armrest Market: About this market

This automotive armrest market analysis considers sales from passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Our analysis also considers the sales of the automotive armrest in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the passenger vehicles segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of advanced automotive seating systems and the growing demand for comfort will play a significant role in the passenger vehicles segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive armrest market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for luxury vehicles, increasing long-distance traveling driving automotive armrest demand, and OEMs focusing on improved vehicle interior solutions. However, assembling of vehicle-specific seating systems- a challenge for automotive seat manufacturers, and complexities in retrofitting of automotive armrests may hamper the growth of the automotive armrest industry over the forecast period.







Global Automotive Armrest Market: Overview

Rising focus on improved vehicle interior solutions by OEMs

Vehicle interiors comprise components such as automotive seats, cockpit modules, door panels, and interior lighting system which are specifically designed to offer comfort to passengers and drivers. Automotive interiors act as a differentiating factor for OEMs in the market. Government regulations are encouraging automotive seat manufacturers to design and develop vehicle seats and their components such as armrest, from advanced composite material. This is leading the seat manufacturers to manufacture electronically controlled seats wherein the vehicle occupants can adjust the height and sliding armrest as per their comfort and convenience. This demand for low-calorie chocolate will lead to the expansion of the global automotive armrest market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Development of heated armrest for luxury vehicles

Leading luxury vehicle manufacturers are incorporating technologically advanced automotive armrests. The armrest heating feature is controlled by a seat heating control switch located on the door panel of cars. This heated armrest is based on panel heating technology system and can be integrated into floor console armrests in vehicles. The heat produced reaches the passengers faster than the HVAC systems. It offers flexibility in terms of heating level as well. Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global automotive armrest market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive armrest manufacturers, that include Adient Plc, Faurecia SA, GRAMMER AG, Piston Group, TACHI-S Co. Ltd.



Also, the automotive armrest market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



