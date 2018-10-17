LONDON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Automotive Camera Market size is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 29.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Over the years, safety and security concerns among consumers have grown, which would have a positive impact on the growth of global automotive camera market. However, the cost associated with the installation of cameras would limit the market growth. Growing trend of installing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and legislations mandating installation of cameras in vehicles on the other hand are the factors that would offer lucrative opportunities for emerging as well as existing players on a global level.



Based on the Technology type, the Automotive Camera market is segmented into Digital Camera, Thermal Camera and Infrared Camera. Based on the Vehicle Type, the market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle. The Applications highlighted in this report include Adaptive Cruise Control System, Park Assist System, Blind Spot Detection, Driver Monitoring System, Autonomous Emergency Braking System, Lane Departure Warning System and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Aptiv Plc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Veoneer, Inc., Siemens AG, Magna International, Inc., Valeo S.A, Omnivision Technologies Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG (TRW Automotive), and Ambarella, Inc.



