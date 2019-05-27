NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive composite suspension components market to 2024 by component (leaf spring, coil spring and stabilizer bar), vehicle (passenger car and light commercial vehicle, medium and heavy commercial vehicle and others) process (resin transfer molding, prepreg lay-up and compression molding) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global automotive composite suspension components market looks attractive with opportunities in the markets of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium & heavy commercial vehicles. The global automotive composite suspension components market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in automotive production and increasing demand for lightweight materials to achieve high fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive composite suspension components industry, includes development of CFRP leafsprings for heavy commercial vehicles.



automotive composite suspension market by component



automotive composite suspension market



The study includes the automotive composite suspension components market size and forecast for the global automotive composite suspension Components market through 2024, segmented by components, vehicle, process, and region as follows:



Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market by Component (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024):

Leaf Spring Coil Spring Stabilizer Bar



Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market by Vehicle (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024):

Passenger car and light commercial vehicle Medium and heavy commercial vehicles Others



Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market by Process (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024):

Resin Transfer Molding Prepreg Lay Up Compression Molding



Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market by Region (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024):

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the automotive composites suspension companies profiled in this report include Liteflex, Sogefi Group, Mubea Fahrwerkstechnologien, IFA Composite, and Henderickson.



On the basis of comprehensive research, composite leaf springs will remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because composite leaf springs are lighter weight and offer better durability compared to steel springs.



Within the automotive composite suspension components market, the end use industry of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles will remain the largest and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of composite leaf springs to reduce vehicle weight.



Europe will remain the largest region by value and volume over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations to increase fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of composites leaf springs.



Some of the features of "Automotive Composite Suspension Components Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global automotive composite suspension components market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Pounds) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global automotive composite suspension components market size by various applications such as components, vehicle, and process in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global automotive composite suspension components r market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of automotive composite suspension components in the global automotive composite suspension components market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of automotive composite suspension components in the global automotive composite suspension components market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global automotive composite suspension components market by component (leaf spring, coil spring and stabilizer bar), vehicle (passenger car and light commercial vehicle, medium and heavy commercial vehicle and others) process (resin transfer molding, prepreg lay up and compression molding) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the automotive composite suspension components market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this automotive composite suspension components market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the automotive composite suspension components market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the automotive composite suspension components market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this automotive composite suspension components market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this automotive composite suspension components area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this automotive composite suspension components market?



