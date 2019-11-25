The global automotive crankcase ventilation system market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market: About this market

This automotive crankcase ventilation system market analysis considers sales from passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and buses and coaches types. Our study also finds the sales of automotive crankcase ventilation system in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the passenger vehicle segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for SUVs and luxury vehicles will play a significant role in the passenger vehicle segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive crankcase ventilation system market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for SUVs and medium and HCVs, implementation of stringent emission norms, need for frequent replacement if crankcase ventilation system valve. However, increasing demand for EVs, decrease in sales and subsequent production of vehicles, and product recalls may hamper the growth of the automotive crankcase ventilation system industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828705/?utm_source=PRN

Global Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market: Overview

Need for frequent replacement of crankcase ventilation system valve

The conventional crankcase ventilation system valves often face excessive wear and tear as they are subjected to hazardous gases produced after combustion strokes. In addition, the valves also get contaminated due to the handling of engine cooling oil containing sludge. Furthermore, commercial vehicles with engines operating at high loads increase the possibility of crankcase ventilation system valve failures. This has resulted in the frequent replacement of crankcase ventilation system valves, particularly in the medium and heavy commercial vehicles. This increasing need for frequent replacement of crankcase ventilation system valves will lead to the expansion of the global automotive crankcase ventilation system market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Development of new engines

There has been an increasing focus on the development of new engines in recent years. Automotive engine manufacturing companies are spending a significant amount on R&D for developing advanced engine technologies such as opposed-piston engines. Factors such as the evolving emission standards at a global level, rising fuel prices, and increasing consumer demand for low-cost and fuel-efficient vehicles are encouraging manufacturers to develop advanced solutions. These initiatives and R&D investments in automotive engines are expected to open several avenues for the development of associated components and technologies such as crankcase ventilation systems during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global automotive crankcase ventilation system market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive crankcase ventilation system manufacturers, that include Aisan Industry Co. Ltd., Alfdex AB, Continental AG, Cummins Inc., ElringKlinger AG, MAHLE GmbH, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG, Metal Textiles Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Also, the automotive crankcase ventilation system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828705/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

