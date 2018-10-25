NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing electronic architecture in modern vehicles is expected to propel the market for automotive data loggers in the coming years



The global automotive data logger market is estimated to be USD 3.36 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.46 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.19% from 2018 to 2025. The market growth is primarily driven by the growth in the complexity of electronic architecture in modern ICEs and electric vehicles because of the stringent emission regulations as well as the growing number of luxury vehicles and their embedded features. In such cases, a lot of effort goes into developing these advanced features, which requires extensive use of data loggers.

ADAS & safety segment in post-sales application is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the automotive data logger market, in terms of value, by 2025

The safety of the vehicle, driver, passengers, and pedestrians is the primary focus of various OEMs and regulatory boards.With the growth in the number of vehicles along with economic development, traffic on the roads is growing significantly and is likely to keep growing in the years to come.



It thus becomes important to make the vehicles smart enough so that they can guarantee their own as well as passengers' safety.The OEMs thus insert high tech controllers in vehicles to make them capable.



Data loggers play a crucial part in the testing of these controllers and their maintenance.

Post-sales segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the automotive data logger market, by application, in terms of value

The post-sales applications have been considered from the perspective of service centers.Service centers use various types of data logging tools such as scanners, code readers, digital pressure testers, TPMS tools, and battery analyzers for diagnosing errors in vehicles and rectifying them when they are brought for repair and maintenance.



Some high-end authorized service centers use more sophisticated data loggers. Hence, the market for the post-sales segment is expected to be the largest in automotive data loggers, by application.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive data logger, in terms of value

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the automotive data logger market during the forecast period.Asia Pacific comprises emerging economies such as China and India along with developed nations such as Japan and is the largest market for automobiles.



In the recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production.Infrastructural developments and industrialization in the emerging economies have opened new avenues, creating several opportunities for automotive OEMs.



Thus, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive data loggers.



The study contains insights provided by various industry experts, ranging from automotive data logger manufacturers to automobile OEMs and various automotive associations. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I–25% and Tier II–8%, Tier III–8% and OEMs–59%

• By Designation: C Level–17%, D Level–8% and Others–75%

• By Region: Asia Pacific–58%, Europe–25% and North America–17%



Note: *Other designations include sale managers, marketing managers, and product managers

*Company tiers are based on the value chain of the automotive data logger market. The revenues of companies have not been considered.



Players profiled in the report are:

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

• Delphi Technologies (UK)

• Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany)

• Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany)

• HARMAN International (US)

• Racelogic (UK)

• National Instruments (US)

• TTTech Computertechnik AG (Austria)

• Xilinx (US)

• Intrepid Control Systems, Inc. (US)

• Dewesoft d.o.o. (Slovenia)

• HEM Data Corporation (US)

• Danlaw Technologies India Limited (India)

• MEN Micro Inc. (US)

• Ipetronik GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

• MadgeTech, Inc (US)

• Influx Technology (UK)

• NSM Solutions (India)

• myCarma (Canada)

• Transtron Inc. (Japan)



Research Coverage

The report covers the automotive data logger market by end market (OEMs, service stations, and regulatory bodies), by application (pre-sales and post-sales), by post-sales application (OBD, ADAS & safety, fleet management, and automotive insurance), by channels (CAN & CAN FD, LIN, FlexRay, and Ethernet), by connection type (SD Card, USB, and Bluetooth/Wi-Fi),and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World).



