The Global Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market is Expected to Reach US $46,821.5 Million by 2024
Dec 31, 2019, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Trends and Opportunities in the Automotive Detection and Ranging Sensor Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The automotive detection and ranging sensor market have undergone significant change in recent years, with automotive detection technology evolving from short range object detection to long-range object detection. The rising wave of imaging, radar, lidar, and ultrasonic sensors is creating the potential for new detection and ranging sensor applications, which is driving the demand for the automotive detection and ranging sensor market.
In the automotive detection and ranging sensor market, various detection technologies, such as imaging, radar, LIDAR, and ultrasonic sensors, are used in blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, and pedestrian detection systems. Growing electronics content per vehicle, increasing demand for autonomous vehicles, and high investment by automotive OEMs for passenger safety are creating new opportunities for various automotive detection and ranging sensor technologies.
This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive detection and ranging sensor market.
The global automotive detection and ranging sensor market are expected to reach the US $46,821.5 Million by 2024 with a CAGR of 22.4% 2019 to 2024. Imaging sensors and RADAR are the major technology segments for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor market. The rising demand for object detection, high-resolution target separation, 3D detection, and 3600 object recognition technologies are driving the demand for the automotive radar market.
Development of long-range radar with high frequency, development of Lidar with non-moving parts, and compact size ultrasonic sensors are among the key emerging trends that are likely to increase the level of demand for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor market for the forecast period.
The study includes trends and forecasts for the global automotive detection and ranging sensor technology by application, technology, and the region as follows:
By Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Imaging Sensors
- By Type
- Monocular Camera
- Stereo Camera
- Night Vision Camera
- Radar
- By Frequency
- 24 GHz
- 77 GHz
- 79 GHz
- By Range
- Short Range
- Mid-Range
- Long Range
- Ultrasonic Sensors
- By Type
- Sonar
- Object Detection
- Lidar
- By Type
- Mechanical Lidar
- Static and Flash Lidar
- By Range
- Short Range
- Mid-Range
- Long Range
By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- Blind Spot Detection
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Parking Assistance/Pedestrian Detection
- Others Applications
- Automated Braking System
- Lane Change Assistance
- Rear Collision Warning
- Traffic Signal Assistance
By Region [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest of the World
This report answers the following 6 key questions:
- What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth technology opportunities for global automotive detection and ranging sensor market?
- Which technology segment/segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
- What are the key factors affecting the dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive detection and ranging sensor market?
- What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive detection and ranging sensor market?
- What are the new technology developments in automotive detection and ranging sensor market? Which companies are leading these developments?
- Who are the major players in this automotive detection and ranging sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Companies Mentioned
- Continental AG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Aptiv PLC
- Denso Corporation
- Magna International
- Valeo
- ZF TRW Automotive
