The Global Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% during the period 2018-2022.

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Diecast Scale Model

An automotive diecast scale model is a replica of an actual vehicle in different scales manufactured using the diecasting process.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive diecast scale model market to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive diecast scale model market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Amalgam Collection

• AUTOart

• Automodello

• BBURAGO

• GreenLight Collectibles

• Maisto International



Market driver

• Expected high resale value driving collection of diecast scale models

Market challenge

• Consumer-specific cost challenges

Market trend

• Increasing consolidation in the market through acquisitions

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



