The Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market (2018-2022) is Forecast to Record a CAGR of More Than 24%
The "Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive digital cockpit market will register a CAGR of more than 24% by 2022.
The increasing introduction of holographic display is likely to push growth in the market. The automotive holographic display is the 3D image of the object that uses diffraction to create it. Leading companies are working to employ this display technology. This holographic display-based interactive experience is expected to give a seamless user experience with higher levels of comfort and connectivity.
Falling prices of LCD/TFT display giving economies of scale benefits
The analyst believes that falling price of LCD is an added advantage for the market. This is because the OEMs may find it less pressurizing from the cost point of the introduction of the same in the mass market in the developed countries such as the US and European countries.
Privacy and hacking concerns
The automotive telematics applications in digital cockpits use wireless communication systems that are prone to hacking and theft of information. This pose as major threat to the growth of the market.
Key Players
- Bosch
- Continental
- HARMAN International
- Luxoft
- NVIDIA
- Visteon Corporation
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Mid-segment cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing introduction of holographic display
- Inclusion of haptic feedback systems within vehicle infotainment system
- Digitalization - an enhancement to the vehicle interiors and a USP for OEMs
- Connected vehicle technology and IoT
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bosch
- Continental
- HARMAN International
- Luxoft
- NVIDIA
- Visteon Corporation
