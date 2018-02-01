The Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market (2018-2022) is Forecast to Record a CAGR of More Than 24%

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The automotive digital cockpit market will register a CAGR of more than 24% by 2022.

The increasing introduction of holographic display is likely to push growth in the market. The automotive holographic display is the 3D image of the object that uses diffraction to create it. Leading companies are working to employ this display technology. This holographic display-based interactive experience is expected to give a seamless user experience with higher levels of comfort and connectivity.

Falling prices of LCD/TFT display giving economies of scale benefits

The analyst believes that falling price of LCD is an added advantage for the market. This is because the OEMs may find it less pressurizing from the cost point of the introduction of the same in the mass market in the developed countries such as the US and European countries.

Privacy and hacking concerns

The automotive telematics applications in digital cockpits use wireless communication systems that are prone to hacking and theft of information. This pose as major threat to the growth of the market.



Key Players



Bosch

Continental

HARMAN International

Luxoft

NVIDIA

Visteon Corporation

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Luxury cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Mid-segment cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing introduction of holographic display

Inclusion of haptic feedback systems within vehicle infotainment system

Digitalization - an enhancement to the vehicle interiors and a USP for OEMs

Connected vehicle technology and IoT

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

