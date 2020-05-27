The Global Automotive Digital Key Market is expected to grow by 1.45 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automotive Digital Key Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the automotive digital key market and it is poised to grow by 1.45 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive digital key market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by accessing multiple vehicles with a single device or application and standardization for using smart devices as keys. In addition, the vulnerability in existing keyless entry systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive digital key market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscap.







The automotive digital key market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Personal use

• Car sharing and car rental



By Geographic Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the digital key for all connected systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive digital key market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of smart wearables as digital keys will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive digital key market covers the following areas:

• Automotive digital key market sizing

• Automotive digital key market forecast

• Automotive digital key market industry analysis



