With rapid technological advances. the mechanical components of a powertrain are being replaced with electronic components. This increases the overall efficiency of transmission systems. The transmission system of a vehicle plays a key role in determining the fuel efficiency of the vehicle as an efficient transmission system optimizes the engine output and ensures better fuel efficiency. With the increasing automotive sales customer preferences for fuel efficiency and safety are also increasing. Consumers prefer fuel-efficient vehicles to reduce the overhead cost. Particularly for long-distance travel. fuel economy plays an important role. Therefore. the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles will propel the adoption of automotive high-speed transmission during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the global automotive high-speed transmission market will register a CAGR of close to 16% by 2023.



Market Overview

Rise in the demand for automatic transmission systems

The automation manufacturers have started making a significant saving. Also, for drivers an automatic transmission is easier to drive due to the more agile driving behavior compared with a manual transmission. All these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global automotive high-speed transmission market during the forecast period.

Increased cost and complexity of high- speed transmission system

The presence of factors such as high cost of manufacturing, large size, and issues with proper packaging may hinder the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the automotive high-speed transmission market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The automotive high-speed transmission market appears to be moderately concentrated due the presence of few companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.'



