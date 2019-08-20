NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This automotive ISOFIX mounts market analysis considers sales from both OEM and aftermarket. Our analysis also considers the sales of automotive ISOFIX mounts in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the OEM segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing emphasis on improving child occupant safety will play a significant role in the OEM segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive ISOFIX mounts market report looks at factors such as child safety benefits, regulatory push for the adoption of ISOFIX mounts, and significance of child restraint systems in vehicle safety ratings. However, uncertainties in the slowdown in global automobile demand, design complexities in the integration of numerous in-seat functionalities and low uptake of ISOFIX mounts in emerging markets may hamper the growth of the automotive ISOFIX mounts industry over the forecast period.







Global Automotive ISOFIX Mounts Market: Overview



Child safety benefits of ISOFIX

The global automotive ISOFIX mounts market is primarily driven by child safety benefits associated with ISOFIX mounts and child seats. ISOFIX mounts offer a much rigid, safer connection between child safety seats on vehicle body compared with seatbelts. This will lead to the expansion of the global automotive ISOFIX Mounts market at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.

The emergence of smart seats

Automotive seats play a significant role in determining the comfort and convenience in a vehicle. The growing competitive intensity and changing consumers' needs is leading the automakers to offer differentiated features in their vehicles. The emergence of smart seats is expected to aid in the future developments of child restraint systems, quality, design, and integration. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global automotive ISOFIX Mounts market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading automotive ISOFIX Mounts manufacturers, that include Adient Plc, Faurecia SA, Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Also, the automotive ISOFIX Mounts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



