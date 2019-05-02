NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive LiDAR market accounted for US$ 415.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 4,348.09 Mn in 2027. The factors that are driving the growth of automotive LiDAR market include increased integration of technologies in automobiles and rising advancements in the automotive industry. Further, the increasing number of partnerships between automotive and semiconductor manufacturers is capitalizing the automotive LiDAR market which in turn is expected to supplement the growth of automotive LiDAR market across the world. However, the high upfront cost of the vehicle owing to the integration of advanced sensors is expected to impede the growth of the automotive LiDAR market. Some of the leading players in the automotive LiDAR market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives in order to enrich its product capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe, which in turn is contributing for the growth of the automotive LiDAR market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764193/?utm_source=PRN



LIDAR technology has proved its reliability and accuracy throughout several thousands of implementations such as consumer electronics, automotive applications.To perform at its fullest, technology is built using unique and advanced components.



The automakers globally are observing considerable demand for smart devices in their vehicles.This has led the automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing and developing autonomous cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries.



In the current scenario, the global players are setting self-driving vehicles on the road, which is successfully gaining high momentum across wide prospects such as suppliers, OEMs, technology companies, mobility providers, governments, regulatory bodies, and academic institutions.Moreover, more and more numbers of technology companies and automakers are showcasing their self-driving and autonomous vehicles.



Also, many global players are working on autonomous driving technology. These continuous advancements in the automotive industry would raise the demand for LiDAR.



The global automotive LiDAR market on the basis of the application is categorized into the autonomous shuttle, robotaxis, and passenger cars.Passenger car segment undergoes substantial technological advancements year on year, owing to the changes in consumer interests, the emergence of new technologies, and governmental rules and regulation related to the reduction in emission and other factors.



The trend of procurement of passenger cars is increasing at a decent rate over the years.The more the procurement of passenger cars, the more is the demand for LiDAR system to have hassle-free driving experience.



The rising demand for passenger cars across the globe is majorly attributed to the increasing disposable income among the populations in developed countries as well as developing countries. The trend of procurement of passenger cars is increasing at a rapid rate over the years and the trend is anticipated to continue in the future.

The overall automotive LiDAR market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the automotive LiDAR market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global automotive LiDAR market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the automotive LiDAR market. Some of the players present in automotive LiDAR market are Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Innoviz Technologies, Ltd., Luminar Technologies, Inc., Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Trilumina Corporation, Valeo SA, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., and Xenomatix N.V. among others.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Automotive LiDAR Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Global Automotive LiDAR Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764193/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

