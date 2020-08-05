The Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market is expected to grow by 6.56 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the automotive navigation systems market and it is poised to grow by 6.56 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on the automotive navigation systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the synthesis of navigation-supported safety features in vehicles and the integration of smartphones with IVS. In addition, the minimization of vehicle operating costs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive navigation systems market analysis includes product segment, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The automotive navigation systems market is segmented as below:

By Product

• IVS

• PND



By Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased support for open source and standard platforms for application development in automotive infotainment as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive navigation systems market growth during the next few years. Also, intelligence-integrated personal navigation systems and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive navigation systems market covers the following areas:

• Automotive navigation systems market sizing

• Automotive navigation systems market forecast

• Automotive navigation systems market industry analysis



