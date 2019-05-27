NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive power distribution box market to 2024 by type (hardwired and configurable), by component (fuse, relay and others), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles), end-user (OEM and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global automotive power distribution box market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle markets. The global automotive power distribution box market is expected to reach an estimated $16.5 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers of growth for this market are growing electronic content per vehicle, growth in vehicle production, and stringent government regulation for passenger safety.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive power distribution box industry, include the introduction of Y-splitter modular systems for high-voltage power distribution boxes and the development of compact lightweight configurable power distribution.



The study includes the automotive power distribution box market size and forecast for the global automotive power distribution box market through 2024, segmented by type, by component type, vehicle type, end-user and region, as follows:



Automotive Power Distribution Box by Box Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Hardwired Configurable



Automotive Power Distribution Box by Component [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

Relay Fuse Others



Automotive Power Distribution Box by Vehicle Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

Passenger cars Light commercial vehicles Electric Vehicles



Automotive Power Distribution Box by End User [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

OEM Aftermarket



Automotive Power Distribution Box by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France Russia United Kingdom Italy Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia The Rest of the World Brazil Turkey

Some of the automotive power distribution box companies profiled in this report include Eaton, Lear, Sumitomo Electric, TE Connectivity, Yazaki, Littelfuse, Leoni Group, Furukawa Electric Group, PKC Group, Minda Corporation and others.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the configurable power distribution box will remain the largest segment due to increasing use of microcontrollers and multiple circuit boards per vehicle.



Within the global automotive power distribution box market, passenger cars will remain the largest market due to increasing production of small and compact cars. Electric vehicle is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as electric vehicle contains a lot of electrical components which indirectly increases the consumption of more power distribution boxes per electric car.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region due to the higher vehicle production and economic growth. Europe is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to growth in electronic cockpit system.



Some of the features of "Automotive Power Distribution Box Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global automotive power distribution box market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global automotive power distribution box market size by box, component, vehicle, and end-user in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global automotive power distribution box market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global automotive power distribution box market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the automotive power distribution box market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the automotive power distribution box market by type (hardwired and configurable), by component (fuse, relay and others), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles), end-user (OEM and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this automotive power distribution box market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this automotive power distribution box market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this automotive power distribution box market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the automotive power distribution box market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the automotive power distribution box market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this automotive power distribution box market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this automotive power distribution box market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the automotive power distribution box industry?



