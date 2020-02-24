The Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market is expected to grow by USD 4.45 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global automotive radar sensors market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.45 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Our reports on global automotive radar sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of high-frequency radar sensors.In addition, growing emergence of intelligent transportation is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive radar sensors market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive radar sensors market is segmented as below:



Application:

FCW

AEBS

ACC

Others



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global automotive radar sensors market growth

This study identifies growing emergence of intelligent transportation as the prime reasons driving the global automotive radar sensors market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automotive radar sensors market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automotive radar sensors market, including some of the vendors such as Ainstein Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, InnoSenT GmbH, NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, s.m.s, smart microwave sensors GmbH, Veoneer Inc. and ZF Friedrichshafen AG .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





