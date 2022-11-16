The Global Automotive Refurbished Turbochargers Market is expected to grow by $975.39 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Refurbished Turbochargers Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the automotive refurbished turbochargers market and it is poised to grow by $975.39 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive refurbished turbochargers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by refurbished turbochargers that are less expensive than new replacement turbochargers, preference for engine downsizing by prominent automotive OEMs, and stringent regulations to control emissions and improve fuel economy.

The automotive refurbished turbochargers market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The automotive refurbished turbochargers market is segmented as below:

By Application

Passenger cars

LCVs

M and HCVs

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the development of electric turbochargers as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive refurbished turbochargers market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of two-staged turbochargers and innovative and technological features will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive refurbished turbochargers market covers the following areas:

Automotive refurbished turbochargers market sizing

Automotive refurbished turbochargers market forecast

Automotive refurbished turbochargers market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive refurbished turbochargers market vendors that include BBB Industries LLC, BorgWarner Inc., Cardone Industries Inc., Cummins Inc., Denco Diesel Wagga Pty. Ltd., DOMAT Automotive Engineering Ltd., Genuine Parts Co., Goldfarb and Associates Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Precision Turbo Services, RAI Amsterdam B.V., Standard Motor Products Inc., Turbo Dynamics Ltd., Turbo Technics Ltd., Turbocentras Ltd., Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp., Zex Toronto, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive refurbished turbochargers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

