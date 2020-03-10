The Global Automotive Seats Market is expected to grow by USD 4.49 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Seats Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global automotive seats market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.49 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on global automotive seats market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by global increase in sales of medium and heavy-duty vehicles.In addition, integration of additional functionalities and availability of customization in automotive seats is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive seats market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive seats market is segmented as below:

Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars



• Commercial Vehicles



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global automotive seats market growth

This study identifies integration of additional functionalities and availability of customization in automotive seats as the prime reasons driving the global automotive seats market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automotive seats market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automotive seats market, including some of the vendors such as Adient Plc, Bharat Seats Ltd., Faurecia SA, Gentherm Inc., Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., NHK SPRING Co. Ltd., Tachi-S Co. Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corp. and TS TECH Co. Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



