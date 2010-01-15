The Global Automotive Shielding Market 2018-2025: A $12.24 Billion Market Opportunity by 2025

DUBLIN, Aug 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive Shielding Market by Shielding (Heat, EMI), Heat Application (Engine, Exhaust, Turbocharger), EMI Application (ACC, ECU, IPA, LDE, FCW, Electric Motor), Material Type, EV (BEV, HEV), Vehicle (PC, LCV, HCV) & Region-Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The value of the automotive shielding market is estimated to be USD 7.46 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.24 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.33% from 2018 to 2025.

The key growth drivers for the market are increasing vehicle production, high demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent emission regulations, and the increasing demand for luxury and commercial vehicles.

The heat shielding segment is estimated to hold the largest market share, by shielding type, in 2018. The major factor contributing to the overall growth of the heat shields is the increasing demand for commercial vehicles in countries such as the US, China, Japan, Germany, and many others. These vehicles have a high temperature in components such as the engine and exhaust, which drives the demand for heat shields.

The passenger car segment is estimated to hold the largest share, in terms of value, of the automotive shielding market, by vehicle type, during the forecast period. The growth of the passenger car segment can be attributed to high vehicle production of passenger cars, rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, increasingly stringent emission norms, and increased use of advanced technologies and electronic components. High demand for personal mobility, increasing per capita income, and improved lifestyle are driving the sales of passenger cars. Also, the adoption of advanced technologies continues to be high for passenger cars in comparison to commercial vehicles.

The market for metallic shied is expected to grow due to their superior strength and the ability to withstand a wide range of temperature in automotive engines and exhaust systems. Also, the availability of metal shielding enclosures in a wide range of dimensions for various electronic systems, which are increasing at a rapid pace in automobiles, is another major factor for the rapid growth of this segment.

The growth and success of BEVs are dependent on innovations in the battery technology. Thus, many automotive players are taking initiatives to develop the battery technology. For instance, in November 2017, Tesla announced its plans to produce a total of 35 GWh battery capacity, annually, at its Gigafactory in Nevada, US. Hence, developments and innovations in the field of battery technology are expected to boost the market for automotive shielding in BEVs.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive shielding. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increased vehicle production, growing automotive safety concerns, and the high demand for luxury vehicles in Japan, India, China, and South Korea. Also, the production expansions made by automobile manufacturers to meet the rising consumer demand globally, increasing use of advanced electronics, and growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are likely to boost the automotive shielding market in the region.

