The global automotive summer tire market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 5% during 2019-2023

Global Automotive Summer Tire Market: About this Market

Automotive summer tires are made from softer composite materials and have fewer grooves compared with all-season tires. Automotive summer tires offer high performance with enhanced traction and reduced rolling resistance. This automotive summer tire market analysis considers sales of tires through replacement and OEM distribution channels. Our analysis also considers the provision of automotive summer tire in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the replacement segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as rising vehicle miles driven annually and preference for winter tires during the winter season, especially in most of the European countries, are augmenting tire replacement needs. As a result, the replacement segment will maintain its leading market position over the forecast period. Also, our global automotive summer tire report has observed market growth factors such as a preference for summer tires as OE fitment by vehicle manufacturers, increase in demand for high-performance tires, and increase in sales of luxury vehicles. However, challenges such as availability of alternatives, volatility in raw material prices, and product recalls may hamper the growth of the automotive summer tire industry over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Summer Tire Market: Overview

Increase in demand for high-performance tires

The automotive industry has been incorporating advanced features into vehicles owing to the advent of new technologies. In line with this, automotive tires are also undergoing advances; anti-locking braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution, electronic stability control, and traction control are a few of the high-performance tire attributes. As a result, automotive summer tire vendors must continue to match the automotive industry standards and offer high-performance tires as OE fitment and replacement. Furthermore, the rising awareness about the performance of these features in tires will increase their demand rate among vehicle owners and automotive manufacturers. As a result, the global automotive summer tire market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 5% during 2019-2023.

The emergence of intelligent tires

Vendors are innovating products to increase sales and maintain pace with the growing adoption of autonomous technologies in the automotive industry. The rising sales and demand for automated and electric vehicles will increase sales of intelligent tires, contributing to the market growth during the forecast period. Vendors have started incorporating sensor technologies in tires to monitor road conditions, tire pressure, and temperature. The emergence of intelligent tires is one of the key automotive summer tire market trends.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global automotive summer tire market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors such as Apollo Tyres Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Pirelli & C. Spa, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., and The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Also, the automotive summer tire market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This will help companies to stratege and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



