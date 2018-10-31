NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Tensioner



Automotive tensioner is a component used for maintaining tension on the chain and belt used in the automotive drive.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive tensioner market to generate a revenue of close to USD 8 billion during the period 2019-2023.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive tensioner market for 2019-2023. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Automotive Tensioner Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Continental

• Dayco IP Holdings

• Gates Industrial Corporation

• Litens Automotive Group



Market driver

• Rising adoption of timing chains to increase use of oil pressure and hydraulic tensioners

Market challenge

• Increased chances of error in mechanical tensioner pulleys

Market trend

• Use of Belt-in-Oil engine timing belts

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



