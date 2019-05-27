NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308385/?utm_source=PRN



The future of the global automotive ventilated seat market looks promising with opportunities in the mid-size car, large car, SUVs and crossover segments. The global automotive ventilated seat market is expected to reach an estimated $9.4 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing vehicle production, and rising demand for comfort and luxury features in vehicle interiors.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive ventilated seat industry, include introduction of TDI low-VOC foam in vehicle seats and development of lightweight seats.



The study includes the automotive ventilated seat market size and forecast for the global automotive ventilated seat market through 2024, segmented by vehicle type, end user, and region, as follows:



Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by Vehicle Type [Volume (Million Units) and $ M Shipment for 2013-2024)

Mid-Size Cars Large Cars SUVs and Crossovers MPVs HCVs Others



Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by End User ($ Million from 2013 to 2024)

OEM Aftermarket



Automotive Ventilated Seat Market by Region [Volume (Million Units) and $ M Shipment for 2013-2024)

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the automotive ventilated seat companies profiled in this report include Adient plc, Lear Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Faurecia SA, Magna International Inc., TS TECH CO., Ltd, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH &Co., NHK Spring CO. Ltd, Tachi-S CO., LTD and Grammer AG and others.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that mid-size car and SUVs and crossovers will show above average growth during the forecast period due to increasing installation of ventilated seats in the mid-size and SUV and crossover segment.

OEM and aftermarket are the major end use segments of the global automotive ventilated seat market. OEM is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing luxury car sales and growing demand for comfort and luxury among passengers.



North America will remain the largest region due to higher domestic demand for luxury vehicles, and increasing penetration rate of automotive ventilated seats as automakers focus on convenience systems for vehicle' safety and comfort.



