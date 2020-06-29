The Global Bare Metal Cloud Market is expected to grow by $ 7.89 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Bare Metal Cloud Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the bare metal cloud market and it is poised to grow by $ 7.89 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period. Our reports on bare metal cloud market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05756630/?utm_source=PRN







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing online content with high Internet penetration, rise in popularity of SOA and increasing adoption of new technologies. In addition, increasing online content with high Internet penetration is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bare metal cloud market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The bare metal cloud market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Government

• IT and telecom

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of hyper-convergence technology as one of the prime reasons driving the bare metal cloud market growth during the next few years. Also, green bare metal data centers and rise in adoption of hybrid bare metal cloud storage systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our bare metal cloud market covers the following areas:

• Bare metal cloud market sizing

• Bare metal cloud market forecast

• Bare metal cloud market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05756630/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

