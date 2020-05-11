The Global Battery Additives Market is expected to grow by $ 834.29 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Battery Additives Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the battery additives market and it is poised to grow by $ 834.29 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on battery additives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the declining price of Li-ion batteries and increasing government support for EVs.

The battery additives market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The battery additives market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Lead-acid batteries

• Lithium-ion batteries

• others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising focus on renewable power generation as one of the prime reasons driving the battery additives market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our battery additives market covers the following areas:

• Battery additives market sizing

• Battery additives market forecast

• Battery additives market industry analysis



