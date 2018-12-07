The Global Battery Packaging Market is Projected to Grow from $20.6 Billion in 2018 to $36.2 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12%

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Battery Packaging Market by Type of Battery (Lithium-ion, Lead-acid), Level of Packaging (Cell & Pack Packaging, Transportation Packaging), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The battery packaging market is projected to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2018 to USD 36.2 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period.

The growth of the battery packaging market can be attributed to the increased consumption of batteries in the automotive, energy storage, and consumer electronics industries.

Based on type of battery, lithium-ion battery packaging is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, lithium-ion battery packaging segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption and rising awareness regarding alternative sources of energy and electric vehicles to control the ever-increasing carbon footprint has spurred the demand for lithium-ion batteries globally. Since these batteries have higher efficiency and energy density compared to lead-acid batteries, they are considered ideal for energy storage and EV applications. They also have advantage over the lead-acid battery in terms of cycle life.

Increased investments in the battery manufacturing market have spurred growth in cell & pack packaging segment.

As the adoption of batteries has been growing rapidly, leading battery manufacturers are investing heavily to ramp up their productions for batteries. Recently, leading battery manufacture have started investing in new regions. For instance, Samsung SDI completed the construction of its new lithium-ion battery plant in Hungary. This facility is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2018. This would increase the demand for cell & pack packaging. Similar investments are being undertaken by other battery manufacturers such as Tesla, SK Innovation, and LG.



APAC battery packaging market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



APAC battery packaging market is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the presence of leading battery manufacturers in the region. This region is home to some of the leading battery manufacturers, including Panasonic, Samsung, GS Yuasa, Exide, and LG, among others. APAC accounts for the largest share of the global automotive market, as it is home to some of the leading automobile consumer countries such as China, Japan, and India. This region also accounts for largest share of the handheld consumer electronics segment which is driving the battery packaging market.

Competitive Landscape

Nefab Group (Sweden), United Parcel Service Inc. (US), DHL (Germany), Zarges Group (Germany), Heitkamp & Thumann Group (Germany), FedEx (US), Rogers Corporation (US), DS Smith (UK), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), and Umicore (Belgium) are some of the leading players operating in the battery packaging market.

These players have adopted the expansion, investment, acquisition, partnership, agreement, and joint venture strategies. These strategies are expected to drive the market for lithium-ion battery during the forecast period, as the demand for these batteries is growing rapidly.



Market Developments

UPS opened a new shipping center in Arlington, Texas (US) by investing USD 200 million . This facility created employment for around 1,400 workers to facilitate shipments. This expansion comes as a strategic investment by UPS to improve its efficiency and connectivity across UPS hubs and transportation network.

(US) by investing . This facility created employment for around 1,400 workers to facilitate shipments. This expansion comes as a strategic investment by UPS to improve its efficiency and connectivity across UPS hubs and transportation network. UPS constructed a new distribution center in Edgerton , US. This development helped the company expand its Kansas operations and facilitate smoother shipments.

, US. This development helped the company expand its operations and facilitate smoother shipments. H&T Nevada (US), a business unit of H&T, started its production facility in Gigafactory jointly with Tesla (US). This new production facility is embedded in the production line of Tesla, creating a synergy. This development helped H&T increase its market presence in the cell packaging segment.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Battery Packaging Market

4.2 Battery Packaging Market, By Type of Battery

4.3 Battery Packaging Market, By Level of Packaging

4.4 Battery Packaging Market, By Region



5 Transportation Regulations for Batteries

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Transportation Regulations

5.3 Prototype Battery Regulation

5.4 Damaged Or Defective Battery Regulation

5.5 49 CFR 172.101 Hazardous Materials Table



6 Market Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Drivers

6.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Batteries From the Sustainable Energy Sector

6.2.1.2 Increasing Awareness of Users Towards Zero Emission Vehicles

6.2.1.3 Favorable Government Policies

6.2.2 Restraints

6.2.2.1 High Cost and Low Efficiency of Sustainable Technologies

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.3.1 Increasing Oil Prices

6.2.3.2 Increase in Battery Recycling Activities

6.2.4 Challenges

6.2.4.1 High Cost of Raw Materials

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.4 Economic Indicators

6.4.1 Industry Outlook

6.4.1.1 Electric Vehicles (EVS)

6.4.1.2 Electricity Storage



7 Battery Packaging Market, By Type of Casing

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cylindrical

7.3 Prismatic

7.4 Pouch



8 Battery Packaging Market, By Type of Packaging

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Corrugated

8.3 Blister

8.4 Others



9 Battery Packaging Market, By Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Metals

9.2.1 Aluminum

9.2.2 Steel

9.3 Plastics

9.3.1 Polypropylene

9.3.2 ABS

9.3.3 Polyamide

9.3.4 Polybutylene Terephthalate

9.4 Cardboard

9.5 Others



10 Battery Packaging Market, Import Export Data, 2013-2017

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.2 India

10.2.3 Japan

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.5 Indonesia

10.2.6 Australia

10.2.7 Malaysia

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 UK

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.7 Poland

10.3.8 Hungary

10.3.9 Sweden

10.4 North America

10.4.1 Us

10.4.2 Canada

10.4.3 Mexico

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.3 Israel

10.5.4 South Africa

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.3 Chile



11 Battery Packaging Market, By Type of Battery

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Lithium-Ion Battery

11.3 Lead-Acid Battery



12 Battery Packaging Market, By Level of Packaging

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Cell & Pack Packaging

12.3 Transportation Packaging



13 Battery Packaging Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Asia Pacific

13.2.1 China

13.2.2 India

13.2.3 Japan

13.2.4 South Korea

13.2.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 France

13.3.3 UK

13.3.4 Spain

13.3.5 Italy

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 North America

13.4.1 Us

13.4.2 Canada

13.4.3 Mexico

13.5 Middle East & Africa

13.5.1 Saudi Arabia

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 UAE

13.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

13.6 South America

13.6.1 Brazil

13.6.2 Argentina

13.6.3 Rest of South America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 Expansions

14.3.2 Acquisitions

14.3.3 Joint Ventures

14.3.4 Agreements

14.3.5 Partnerships

14.3.6 Patent Acquisitions

14.3.7 Investments



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Nefab

15.2 United Parcel Service (UPS)

15.3 DHL

15.4 Zarges

15.5 Heitkamp & Thumann Group

15.6 Fedex

15.7 Rogers Corporation

15.8 DS Smith

15.9 Smurfit Kappa

15.10 Umicore

15.11 Other Key Players

15.11.1 ALLCell Technologies

15.11.2 Texim Europe

15.11.3 Manika Moulds

15.11.4 Veolia Environnement S.A.

15.11.5 Targray

15.11.6 Tesla Inc.

15.11.7 Johnson Controls

15.11.8 Amara Raja Batteries Limited



