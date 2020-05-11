The Global Beer Mug Market is expected to grow by $ 13.67 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Beer Mug Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the beer mug market and it is poised to grow by $ 13.67 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on beer mug market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars and access to online distribution channels and growing online sales of drinkware products. In addition, growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The beer mug market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscapes



The beer mug market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• online



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising popularity of craft beer as one of the prime reasons driving the beer mug market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our beer mug market covers the following areas:

• Beer mug market sizing

• Beer mug market forecast

• Beer mug market industry analysis"



