The Global Berries Market to 2023: Increasing Prominence of Private Label Brands

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Berries Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The berries market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.



The expansion in the retail landscape is one of the key factors expected to promote the berries market growth during the forecast period. Berries including strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, and grapes are primarily sold by large organized retailers including Tesco, Walmart, and others.



Supermarkets constitute a major distribution channel and offer several nutritious and affordable food products simultaneously. Convenience and value for money are other critical parameters for consumers resulting in the increasing number of supermarkets to stock a wide assortment of products under one roof while boosting the berries market growth during the forecast period.



Expansion in the retail landscape



The growing presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores across the world is indicative of the proliferation of the organized retail sector, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Increasing product recalls due to contamination



Product recalls can negatively affect the market as consumer lose their confidence in products and brands. They can affect the reputation of vendors result in additional financial liability in terms of compensation to settle various litigations filed against them by consumers.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Various retailers across the globe are focusing on introducing their own brands of fruit products like berries to capitalize on the growing demand for berries among consumers.



This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Dole Food Company Inc.

Driscoll's Inc.

Uren Food Group Ltd.

Wish Farms Inc.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Personal care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing prominence of private label brands

New packaging trends

Innovative labeling for berries

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

