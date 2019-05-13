The Global Berries Market to 2023: Increasing Prominence of Private Label Brands
The berries market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.
The expansion in the retail landscape is one of the key factors expected to promote the berries market growth during the forecast period. Berries including strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, and grapes are primarily sold by large organized retailers including Tesco, Walmart, and others.
Supermarkets constitute a major distribution channel and offer several nutritious and affordable food products simultaneously. Convenience and value for money are other critical parameters for consumers resulting in the increasing number of supermarkets to stock a wide assortment of products under one roof while boosting the berries market growth during the forecast period.
Expansion in the retail landscape
The growing presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores across the world is indicative of the proliferation of the organized retail sector, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Increasing product recalls due to contamination
Product recalls can negatively affect the market as consumer lose their confidence in products and brands. They can affect the reputation of vendors result in additional financial liability in terms of compensation to settle various litigations filed against them by consumers.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Various retailers across the globe are focusing on introducing their own brands of fruit products like berries to capitalize on the growing demand for berries among consumers.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
- Dole Food Company Inc.
- Driscoll's Inc.
- Uren Food Group Ltd.
- Wish Farms Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing prominence of private label brands
- New packaging trends
- Innovative labeling for berries
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
- Dole Food Company Inc.
- Driscoll's Inc.
- Uren Food Group Ltd.
- Wish Farms Inc.
