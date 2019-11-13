NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market: About this market

This bicycle carbon frames market analysis considers sales from both manual bicycles and e-bikes applications. Our report also provides a detailed analysis of the market APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the manual bicycle segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as affordable prices, easy-to-use functions, and commuting and health benefits will play a significant role in the manual bicycles segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global bicycle carbon frames market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for premium bicycles, rise in the use of bicycles for commuting due to fluctuating fuel prices, and government initiatives promoting the adoption of bicycles. However, high costs associated with bicycle carbon frames, risk of failure of bicycle carbon frames, and stringent regulations pertaining to weight of sports bicycles may hamper the growth of the bicycle carbon frames industry over the forecast period.



Global Bicycle Carbon Frames Market: Overview

Increasing demand for premium bicycles

The use of advanced technologies, modern designs, and high-end materials, such as carbon fiber, helps in enhancing the comfort and durability of premium bicycles. Carbon frames are widely used in these premium bicycles because of their high strength-to-weight ratio. Premium bicycles are increasingly being preferred by cycling enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and urban commuters because of their enhanced riding and safety features. The rising disposable incomes and the growing affinity toward cycling adventures have boosted the demand for premium bicycles, which will lead to the expansion of the global bicycle carbon frames market at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

Development of high-performance carbon fiber

Rising disposable incomes in developing economies are enabling people to spend on leisure and recreational activities, which is increasing the demand for premium bicycles. Premium bicycle manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the use of high-performance materials to make bicycles light and durable, leading to the development of high-performance carbon fiber. The developments in manufacturing carbon frames are being led by frame manufacturers as well as materials suppliers. The frame helps in improving the performance of bicycles in terms of impact resistance, vibrational dampening, and weight. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global bicycle carbon frames market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bicycle carbon frames manufacturers, that include Advanced Sports Inc., BATTAGLIN CICLI Srl, Cicli Pinarello Srl, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Pending System GmbH & Co. KG, Ritchey Design Inc., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Sunny Crown Enterprises Co. Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd., and Viner.

Also, the bicycle carbon frames market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



