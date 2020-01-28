The Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market is expected to grow by USD 562.5 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global bilirubin blood test market and it is poised to grow by USD 562.5 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on bilirubin blood test market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767762/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of jaundice and liver diseases. In addition, increasing demand for non-invasive procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the bilirubin blood test market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global bilirubin blood test market is segmented as below:

Type

• Infants

• Adults



Geographic segmentation

• Asia

• Europe

• North America

• ROW



Key Trends for bilirubin blood test market growth

This study identifies increasing demand for non-invasive procedures as the prime reasons driving the bilirubin blood test market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in bilirubin blood test market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bilirubin blood test market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corp., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Merck KGaA, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Reichert Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767762/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

